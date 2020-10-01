Dhanush’s next film with Karthick Naren to be a crime action thriller?

According to reports, the film will be a crime action thriller based on the life of a journalist who is murdered by some influential people.

By now, we all know that Kollywood star Dhanush is all set to join hands with director Karthick Naren for his next film. While we were waiting for updates about the film, music composer GV Prakash Kumar took to his social media space and stated that he has composed all the songs for the film. Now, a new report has come up stating that the film will be a crime action thriller based on the life of a journalist who is murdered by some influential people.

The Karthick Naren directorial will be shot in the outskirts of Chennai. It is expected that Dhanush will finish his portion for Atrangi Re in 15-20 days. More details about the Karthick Naren directorial are expected to be out soon. Meanwhile, Dhanush has an ensemble of films in his pipeline. He will be next seen in Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thandhiram, which has Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady.

After that, he will be seen in Mari Selvaraj’s directorial venture titled Karnan. Recent reports suggested that Dhanush will be joining hands with Vetrimaaran yet again. While Vetrimaaran is currently busy with the pre-production work of Vaadivasal with Suriya, it is expected that the film will be started after Vaadivasal. Karthick Naren, on the other hand, is all set to start his first digital venture soon.

