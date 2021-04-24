Dhanush’s next film with Mari Selvaraj to be the sequel to Karnan?

Dhanush announced a couple of days back that he is joining hands with Mari Selvaraj yet again and the film will be rolled out next year.

A couple of days back, it was announced by Kollywood’s popular actor Dhanush that he will be collaborating with Mari Selvaraj yet again. While fans are already going gaga over the announcement, a new piece of report states that the film will be a sequel to Karnan. When Dhanush announced about the collaboration on his Twitter space, he wrote, “Elated to announce that after the blockbuster success of Karnan, Mari Selvaraj and myself are joining hands once again. Pre production going on, Shoot will commence next year.”

Karnan hit the big screens in the first week of April 2021 and it opened to a tremendously positive response. The film has Dhanush as the lead actor, while Rajisha Vijayan is seen as the leading lady. It also has Yogi Babu and Mollywood actor Lal in the key roles, while 96 fame actress Gauri Kishan is seen playing a crucial role. Karnan is based on the real life incident which happened in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has the Russo brothers' 'The Gray Man' in his kitty. Other than this, he has a huge line up of Tamil films in his kitty. His film with Karthik Subbaraj titled Jagame Thanthiram is expected to be released on Netflix soon. Dhanush is expected to join the sets of his yet to be titled film with Karthick Naren with Malavika Mohanan. The yet to be titled film’s first two shooting schedules are wrapped up. He also has two films with his director-brother Selvaraghavan – Nenjam Marappathillai and Aayirathil Oruvan 2.

Credits :The Times Of India

