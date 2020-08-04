Dhanush’s next film with Mithran Jawahar to have Hansika Motwani as the female lead?

While there has been no official report about Hansika's starring in the film, the news is being shared widely by the fans of Dhanush.

By now, we all know that Dhanush will be joining hands with Karthik Naren for his next film. Reports suggest that Dhanush will be joining hands with Mithran Jawahar for a film after the lockdown. Now, new media reports have come up stating that the film with Mithran will have Hansika Motwani as the female lead. While there has been no official report about the same, the news is being shared widely by the fans of Dhanush.

It is to be noted that Malavika Mohanan recently hinted at her debut pairing with Dhanush in the Karthik Naren directorial. The film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Mithran Jawahar and Dhanush have earlier worked together in films Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Uthama Puthiran and Kutty. Reportedly, Dhanush himself has penned the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film. Hansika Motwani and Dhanush have shared the screen space in the film Maapillai.

Meanwhile, Hansika Motwani will be next seen playing the lead role in Maha, which is her 50th film. Dhanush, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his two films – Jagame Thandhiram by Karthik Subbaraj and Karnan by Mari Selvaraj. His next film will be with Karthik Naren. Media reports suggest that he will be joining hands with Vetri Maaran and his brother Selvaraghavan after the lockdown is lifted. More official details about his next films are still awaited.

