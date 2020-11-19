Dhanush’s next with Karthik Naren: Malavika Mohanan REVEALS that the film will be rolled out in December

Directed by Karthik Naren, the yet to be titled film is touted to be a thriller. The film has Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles.

Recently, it was announced that Dhanush’s next film with Karthik Naren will have Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady. While the makers have not yet revealed any more details about the film, Malavika Mohanan has revealed during an interview with The Times Of India that the makers are all set to start the shooting process in the month of December. She also stated that he could not give her nod to the film, as she has had other commitments after signing up for Master.

However, after the pandemic situation gripped the nation, the other films that she got signed up for, postponed their shooting dates as they require more cast and crew members. When she came to know that the shooting process of the films will not be started anytime soon, she gave her nod to the Dhanush starrer. She was quoted as saying by the English daily, “They are planning to start the film sometime around December and I can’t wait to get back on set”.

The makers are yet to share more details about the film. However, it is being reported that Dhanush will be seen as a journalist in the upcoming thriller. Meanwhile, Malavika Mohanan is awaiting the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi while Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu will be seen in the key roles. Master is expected to hit the big screens during Pongal 2021. Malavika shot to fame with her debut film with Rajinikanth, titled Petta.

