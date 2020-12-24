Dhanush’s next with Selvaraghavan: The Asuran star hopes to impress his director brother ‘at least’ this time

Dhanush took to his Twitter space and expressed his excitement to join hands with his director brother Selvaraghavan yet again.

It was revealed yesterday that Kollywood star Dhanush will be joining hands with Selvaraghavan yet again for an upcoming film. Now, Dhanush has also shared the news on his Twitter space and expressed his excitement over impressing his director brother at least this time around. Stating that he has come back to right where he started his entertainment career, he also credited his brother for his success in the entertainment industry and thanked him.

Dhanush wrote, “Selvaraghavan + yuvan + aravind krishna... well well ... right where I started. Very happy to join my maker, my creator and the only reason I’m here today my brother @selvaraghavan again. I hope this time at least I impress him”. He also revealed that the film will have Aravind Krishna to crank the camera. Yesterday, Selvaraghavan shared a photo with Yuvan Shankar Raja and revealed the news.

See his Tweet here:

Selvaraghavan + yuvan + aravind krishna.. well well ... right where I started. Very happy to join my maker , my creator and the only reason I’m here today my brother @selvaraghavan again. I hope this time Atleast I impress him — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 23, 2020

Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations will bankroll the film. Other than this, Dhanush has a handful of films in his kitty. He is currently awaiting the release of Jagame Thandhiram directed by Karthik Subbaraj and it has Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. The film’s shooting and post production works are finished and it is expected that it will hit the big screens soon. He also has a rural drama titled Karnan. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial was wrapped up a couple of weeks back. It was also announced that Dhanush will star in Netflix’s ambitious upcoming project The Gray Man which features Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

