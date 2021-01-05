Dhanush’s next with Selvaraghavan: The director shares PHOTO from sets as the makers roll out the film

Taking to his Twitter space, Selvaraghavan shared a photo from the sets of his next film with Dhanush while revealing that the film has been rolled out.

It was announced last week that Selvaraghavan is joining hands with Dhanush for his next film. It was also announced by the makers that the film will have Yuvan Shankar Raja to compose music. When the fans are curiously waiting for more updates from the makers as Selvaraghavan has now shared a photo while revealing that the shooting of the film is started. He shared a photo on his social media space, where he can be seen looking at a screen.

Sharing the photo, the director wrote, “And back to my world! #S12 A SELVARAGHAVAN FILM @dhanushkraja @thisisysr @theVcreations @Arvindkrsna”. The film will be bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations. Meanwhile, it was also announced that the actor director duo will join hands for Aayirathil Oruvan 2. The original version of the film was about an archaeologist, a government official and a travel guide and how the three of them get trapped in a place with people from the era of Chola Kingdom. Reema Sen was seen as a cold blooded villain in the film, while Radhakrishnan Parthiban played a crucial role.

See his Tweet here:

It is anticipated that the sequel will be about the only surviving child from the Cholas, who was later fostered by Karthi in the original version. Other than these, Dhanush has a lineup of films in his kitty including Jagame Thandhiram directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Karnan directed by Mari Selvaraj and the yet to be titled film directed by Karthik Naren.

