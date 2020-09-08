  1. Home
Dhanush’s next with Selvaraghavan Makers all set to kickstart the pre production work

Apparently, Selvaraghavan is on a hunt for locations in Ooty and Manali. It is expected that an official announcement will be made soon regarding the film.
Dhanush is one of the busiest actors in Tamil cinema industry, and we all know that he has a lineup of films in his kitty and he has also signed a series of films with critically acclaimed directors. Now, a report has come up stating that the actor’s next film with Selvaraghavan is all set to be started. Apparently, the director has finished the script and the team is getting ready to kick start the pre-production work. The director will soon go on a location hunt in Ooty, Manali and other hill stations.

Meanwhile, Dhanush will be next seen in Jagame Thandhiram directed by Karthick Subbaraj. Santosh Narayanan has composed music for the gangster flick. His film with Mari Selvaraj titled Karnan was also wrapped before the lockdown. Bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu, Karnan is one of the most expected movies of Kollywood. He also has in his kitty, a film with Karthik Naren, which has music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Also read: Allu Arjun offers condolences to Jaya Prakash Reddy's family; Samantha Akkineni, SS Rajamouli pay tribute

Meanwhile, producer Elred Kumar of RS Infotainment has now revealed that he is producing a film under his home banner with Dhanush as the lead actor and it will be directed by Vetrimaaran. The producer was responding to a query by a fan who asked about the director and producer’s collaboration when he confirmed the news. Dhanush was last seen in Asuran directed by Vetrimaaran and it is one of the highest grossing films of Kollywood.

Credits :The Times Of India

