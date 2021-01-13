Dhanush’s next with Selvaraghavan titled Naane Varuven: Makers share an intense first look; Take a look

Naane Varuven will have Yuvan Shankar Raja to compose music and it will be bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu's V Creations.

Yesterday, Selvaraghavan and Dhanush announced on social media that their next film’s title will be revealed today as a Pongal surprise. Now, the makers have revealed that the film has been titled Naane Varuven and revealed the first look poster. While it was expected that the film’s title will be revealed today, the first look poster has come as an unexpected surprise. It is expected that more details regarding the film’s cast and crew will also be revealed soon.

Announcing the news about the collaboration, Selvaraghavan wrote on his social media space a couple of weeks back, “Extremely happy to join hands for 8th time with @thisisysr !! @dhanushkraja Kalaippuli S Thanu @theVcreations” Kalaippuli S Thanu, who is bankrolling the project shared the tweet and wrote, “I am delighted to reunite with this hugely successful alliance. @dhanushkraja @selvaraghavan @thisisysr”. Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja agreed that it felt great for him too, to join hands with them again.

Other than this, Dhanush and Selvaraghavan will also be collaborating for the second instalment of Aayirathil Oruvan. He is currently awaiting the release of Jagame Thandhiram directed by sensational filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj and it has Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. The film’s shooting and post production works are finished and it is expected that it will hit the big screens soon. He also has a rural drama titled Karnan. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial was wrapped up a couple of weeks back. It was also announced that Dhanush will play one of the leads in Netflix’s ambitious upcoming project The Grey Men.

