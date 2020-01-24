Dhanush’s Pattas to be released as Local Boy in Telugu; Read details

Pattas, which has Dhanush in lead role, is all set to be released in Telugu as Local Boy.

Sathya Jyothi Films, who has produced Dhanush’s Pattas, has now revealed that the film will be dubbed and released in Telugu as Local Boy. Named Local Boy, the first look of the film was also revealed by the makers. In the first look, photos of the lead actors Dhanush and Mehreen Pirzada were shown. As this comes at a time when the first look of Venkatesh Daggubati in the remake of Dhanush’s Asuran was releases, the news has excited Dhanush’s fans.

Meanwhile, director Sreekanth Addala will be directing Venkatesh again in this Telugu remake. The film’s shooting started on Tuesday and Venkatesh took to his social media space to share his look in the movie. Titled as Narappa, reports suggest that the first schedule will go on for 30 days and the second schedule will begin in Hyderabad later.

Pattas was released during the Pongal festival. The film, in which Dhanush was seen in dual roles, had Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada as female leads. Bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under Sathya Jyothi Films banner the film had Jagapathi Babu and Munishkanth in key roles and Tollywood actor Naveen Chandra played the antagonist. Dhanush is currently busy with the shooting of Karna in Tirunelveli. Directed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj, the film is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu. His movie with Karthik Subbaraj, D40 was wrapped up recently.

