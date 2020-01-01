Dhanush’s Pattas: Sun TV acquires satellite rights!

Sun TV has reportedly acquired the satellite rights of Dhanush starrer Pattas, which will be released in 2020.

In yet another addition to the exciting movies that Sun TV has acquired, the satellite rights of Pattas has now been acquired by the Sun group. The trailer of the Dhanush starrer will reportedly be revealed on January 3, 2020. Shooting of the movie was wrapped up recently and photos and videos of the wrapping up celebrations were shared widely on social media. Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, Pattas will mark the second collaboration of the director with Dhanush. This is also the director’s fourth venture after Ethir Neechal, Kaaki Sattai and Kodi. Dhanush will be performing dual roles in Pattas.

Bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under Sathya Jyothi Films banner, the film has Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada as female leads. The film is expected to hit the big screens in January 2020. Reportedly, Jagapathi Babu and Munishkanth are also a part of the movie and Tollywood actor Naveen Chandra will be the antagonist. The audio tracks were revealed at a regional FM station.

It goes without saying that satellite rights of Thalaivar 168, which has Rajinikanth as the lead actor, will also be acquired by Sun TV as the film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The film also has Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Soori and Sathis in the key roles. Shooting of the film is happening at a fast pace in Hyderabad. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the movie is set to hit the big screens in October 2020.

Credits :Galatta Media

