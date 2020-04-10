Dhanush’s sister Karthika shares a throwback photo; Pens down an EMOTIONAL post

Taking to Instagram, Dhanush's sister Katthika posted a throwback photo along with the whole family in an emotional post.

When it comes to being a close-knit family in the celebrity circle, Dhanush’s family is unmissable. Be it Dhanush’s relationship with his director brother Selvaraghavan or how they never fail to mention each other during their speech, the family of Dhanush will set us major goals. In one such incident, Dhanush’s sister Karthika took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo, in which the whole family was seen in what looks like a temple.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Never in my life we missed to see each other atleast twice a month.. first time in our lives we r away from each other inspite of being in the same city.. have never missed u guys like this before.. nothing in this world equals quality time with family and genuine love.. love u all guys.. missing u all soooooooo much...# throwback #siblings love# family”. This post caught the attention of Dhanush’s fans and now it is making the rounds on social media.

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in Pattas. His upcoming film with Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thanthiram, was wrapped up recently and the post-production works will be resumed after the lockdown. His film with Mari Selvaraj, Karnan, was also wrapped up recently. The film is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu and it is one of the most expected movies of Kollywood as the director’s previous film, Pariyerum Perumal received applauds by audience and critics alike.

Credits :Instagram

