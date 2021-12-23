Dhanush’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual film titled ‘Sir’; Details inside

Versatile star Dhanush has unveiled the title of his upcoming bilingual flick. The Tamil, Telugu movie starring Dhanush has been named ‘Sir’. Dhanush made the announcement on Twitter. The actor wrote, “My next .. a Tamil , telugu bilingual #Vaathi #sir”. The title poster of the film comprises of a huge blackboard with a class of students looking over it. The Raanjhanaa actor announced the film yesterday on the micro blogging site. He had also informed the fans on the post that the title of the film will be announced today.

Sir has been penned by Tholi Prema fame Venky Atluri, who will also direct the project. Dhanush’s next will be financed by S Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments along with Fortune Four Cinemas. The film is touted to be a period social drama that talks about the education mafia. The film narrates a young man’s struggle against the privatisation of education. Samyuktha has been roped in to play the leading lady in the film, while GV Prakash Kumar will score the music for the flick. Further details on the project will be available with time.

Check out the post below:

Dhanush is currently preoccupied with Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The film has Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan as leads alongside Dhanush. Music for the film has been provided by A R Rahman. Promotions for the film are underway in full swing as the film gears for an OTT release on 24 December 2021.

Meanwhile, Dhanush also has Hollywood flick The Gray Man in his kitty.