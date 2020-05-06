Dhanush’s Vada Chennai 2 to be released as a limited series? Find out

Director Vetrimaaran stated that he has considered releasing Vada Chennai's sequel as a limited series.

Dhanush starrer Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai is undoubtedly one of the best movies of Kollywood. The film was lauded by fans and critics alike. When the film hot the big screens, it was revealed by the makers that the film will have a sequel. Now, talking about the same during an interview with The Hindu, the film’s directed Vetrimaaran stated that he has been exploring the possibility of releasing it a limited series with two seasons.

Talking to The Hindu, Vetrimaaran said, “Vada Chennai 2 will take some more time. I am also thinking of exploring the possibility of pitching it as a limited series (two seasons)”. Starring Dhanuh in the lead role, Vada Chennai had an ensemble of critically acclaimed star cast including Andrea Jeremiah, Aishwarya Rajessh, Samuthrakani, Ameer, Kishore, Daniel Balaji among the others. The film is a revenge drama and it is full of suspense from the beginning to the end.

Dhanush played the role of an aspiring youth who becomes a victim of situations. The film showed Andrea Jeremiah in a negative shade and how she avenges the death of her husband, in a classical divide and rule method. Meanwhile, Vetrimaaran and Dhanush’s recent flick Asuran was a blockbuster. The film, which also had Manju Warrier and Pasupathi in lead roles had a subtle take in a number of issues with caste discrimination as its main subject.

