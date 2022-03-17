Dhanush says 'congrats my friend' to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth; Mahesh Babu & others unveil her first music video

After winning the tough battle against the COVID-19 virus, filmmaker, and daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has returned to work with full force. She has once again donned the director's cap after a long gap for a romantic music video, Sanchari. The track features choreographer Jani Master as the lead along with Shrasti Verma. It talks about the strong bond of a couple amid their equation with others.

Good wishes are pouring in from all sides for Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on her big day. Thalaiva tweeted, "Happy to release #Payani, music single directed by my daughter Aishwarya, who is back to direction after a long gap of 9 years. I wish you the very best always @ash_r_dhanush... god bless .. love you".

Dhanush also shared his wishes on Twitter, "Congrats my friend @ash_r_dhanush on your music video #payani...God bless".

Mahesh Babu also took to Twitter and penned the following words, "Congratulations @ash_r_dhanush on your directorial comeback! Enjoyed every bit of the song! #Sanchari"

In the meantime, Pushpa star Allu Arjun also posted on the micro-blogging site, "My best wishes to Aishwarya Garu for #Sanchari song. My regards to Jani Master, Sagar and the rest of the cast and crew."

Aashiqui 2 composer Ankit Tiwari has provided the music of the song and Rajinikanth's relative, Anirudh Ravichander has lent his voice for this melody. Writer Viveka has penned the lyrics of the track. The melodious number will be released in four languages Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

