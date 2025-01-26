Dhanush sends a special message to Ajith Kumar after Padma Bhushan honor; congratulates cricketer Ashwin on Padma Shri

Ajith Kumar was honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award on the eve of Republic Day, January 25. On this special occasion, several celebrities congratulated the actor on his achievement. Recently, Dhanush also took to his social media handle, X, to send a special message to the racing star.

Dhanush extended his congratulations to Ajith on being conferred the Padma Bhushan award. He also congratulated Ravichandran Ashwin for being the first cricketer from Tamil Nadu to receive the Padma Shri. Additionally, the Idly Kadai actor expressed his best wishes to all other Padma awardees for making the nation proud in their respective fields.

"My hearty congratulations to dear Ajith Sir on being conferred the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. Also congratulating @ashwinravi99 on being the first Tamil Nadu cricketer to having being conferred a Padma Shri. My congratulations to all other Padma awardees who have made the nation proud In their respective fields," his note read.

Take a look at his post below:

After receiving the Padma Bhushan, Ajith Kumar conveyed his appreciation to the President and Prime Minister. He thanked the film industry and sports communities for their encouragement throughout his journey. He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans and dedicated the honor to them.

"To my family and friends: Your love and support have been both a refuge and source of strength. Thank you! I wish my late father had lived to see this day. Yet, I like to think he would be proud that his spirit and legacy live on in all that I do. I want to thank my mother for her unconditional love and the sacrifices that enabled me to become all that I could be," a part of Ajith's note read.

Advertisement

Take a look at the post below:

Former Indian cricketer Ashwin and hockey legend PR Sreejesh have received the prestigious Padma Awards. Ashwin has been recognized with the Padma Shri, while Sreejesh has been honored with the Padma Bhushan.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shobana and Anant Nag have also been awarded the Padma Bhushan Award.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: South superstars Ajith Kumar and Nandamuri Balakrishna awarded with Padma Bhushan for contributions to field of arts