Dhanush set to return to Chennai as makers of The Gray Man call it a wrap

Directed by The Russo Brothers, The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead roles.

It is well known by now that Dhanush is in the US busy with the shooting of his Hollywood film The Gray Man. In February this year, photos and videos of the actor from Chennai airport have surfaced online, where he was seen in his ever stylish avatar in comfy outfit. Now, it is being reported that Shanush is all set to come back to Chennai as the makers of The Gray Man called it a wrap.

This comes after The Russo Brothers’ official Twitter handle handed a video while announcing that they have wrapped up the shooting process. It was announced last December by Netfilx that their film titled The Gray Man will star Kollywood superstar Dhanush in a lead role. Other than Dhanush, the film also features Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead roles. Talking about the film and his starring in it, Dhanush wrote on his Twitter space, “Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix's "The Grey Man" starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers (Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier).”

Meanwhile, Dhanush will be next seen in the upcoming gangster flick Jagame Thandhiram directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film will get a direct release on the OTT platform Netflix on June 16. Apart from this, he also has the yet to be titled film directed by Karthick Naren with Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady.

