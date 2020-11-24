Dhanush shares a BTS PHOTO as he begins shooting for the final schedule of Atrangi Re

Atrangi Re features Dhanush, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. It has been directed by Aanand L Rai.

Fans were earlier excited when it was announced that Dhanush will be collaborating with and Sara Ali Khan for Atrangi Re. The Kolaveri Di fame actor reportedly resumed shooting for the movie a few days back in Madurai. The South star seems to be quite elated to be back on the sets after a long hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also keeps his fans posted regarding the updates about his movies on his social media handles.

Dhanush, who is also awaiting the release of a few of his other movies, has recently shared a BTS picture from the sets of Atrangi Re. The monochrome picture shows him looking downwards while giving a rather serious look. He sports a rough beard and is seen wearing a t-shirt in the same. Along with this, the actor also announces that he will be shooting for the final schedule of the movie in Delhi. This picture has definitely left the fans intrigued.

Check out the BTS picture below:

For the unversed, AR Rahman will be composing the music for the movie. The romantic drama marks the 130th movie of and has been directed by Aanand L. Rai. Sara Ali Khan will reportedly play double roles in Atrangi Re. For the unversed, it also happens to be Dhanush’s third Hindi movie after Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh. He has reportedly also crooned a song for the movie. According to media reports, it is scheduled to be released by the makers in 2021.

Also Read: Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush’s BTS pic from the sets will make you eager to see them together on screen

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Dhanush Instagram

Share your comment ×