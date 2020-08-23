Dhanush shares a funny tale about his sons as they get into an argument over actor's Tshirt; Take a look

Tamil star Dhanush's sons Yatra and Linga surely got some swag and the young star kids will leave you in awe with this latest picture. Check it out

Dhanush and Aishwarya's sons Yatra and Linga surely got some swag and the young star kids will leave you in awe with this latest picture shared by the actor. Dhanush took to Instagram and shared a hilarious tale about his sons as they argued over his t-shirt. Sharing about it, the Tamil star wrote, "When your firstborn wears your tshirt and argues it’s his #Yathra #Linga." Isn't it hilarious yet the cutest thing about these star kids? The Tamil couple made the first public appearance with their kids at an Indian Super League match in 2016. Dhanush married to Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwaryaa in 2004. Their elder son Yatra was born in 2006 and the youngest Linga, was born in 2010.

Amid lockdown, Dhanush is having the best time with his family. Dhanush and Aishwarya keep sharing some light moments with their kids, and their photos are a treat to social media. During an interview last year, the Asuran star opened up about his bonding with Yatra and Linga. He had said in an interview with Pune Mirror, "My sons are like my friends. When they see me after a long time, they naturally get excited. I try to do as much as I can do in those few days that I get with them. I take them to school and bring them back. I play with them. They really look forward to those things whenever I am in town. It's like any other family and father-son bond."

On the work front, Dhanush has a bunch of films in his kitty. He will be next seen on the big screens in Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thandhiram.

He will also be seen in Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan. Dhanush's yet to be titled film with Karthick Naren is expected to go on the floors soon.

