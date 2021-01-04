Dhanush shares a happy candid photo of him chilling with Prabhudheva; Calls latter 'Friends like family'

  1. Home
Dhanush and Prabhudheva share a great rapport not only on the professional level but also on the personal front.
Dhanush and Prabhudheva are more like a family and have worked together for years. The duo shares a great rapport not only on a professional level but also on a personal front. Dhanush recently shared a candid picture of himself chilling with the choreographer-filmmaker Prabhudheva at the terrace. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Dhanush wrote, "Friends like family," followed by heart emoticons. He also wrote, "love you PD". Dhanush's wife Aishwarya also dropped yellow hearts on the picture. 

Meanwhile, Prabhudheva was recently in the news after he tied the knot with Himani, a Mumbai-based physiotherapist. The couple secretly got married during the lockdown and are staying together in Chennai. Prabhudheva’s elder brother Raju Sundaram confirmed the news with the media. However, the filmmaker-choreographer is yet to confirm about the same. On the work front, Prabhudheva is busy working on Salman Khan starrer Radhe.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has some interesting projects lined up for 2021. He recently wrapped up the Agra schedule of his Hindi movie Atrangi Re. The romantic drama also features Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan and has been directed by Aanand L. Rai. 

Talking about his South films, Dhanush has Karthik Subbaraj's Jagame Thandhiram and Karan among others. 

