Dhanush shares a new poster of Jagame Thandhiram; Says film will hit the theatres after the world heals

Asuran actor shared a new poster of his film with Karthik Subbaraj, titled Jagame Thandhiram. The film's poster looks very promising and the fans are delighted to see it.

South star Dhanush reveals his film Jagame Thandhiram with Karthik Subbaraj will hit the theatres after the world heals. The Asuran actor shared a new poster of his film with Karthik Subbaraj, titled Jagame Thandhiram. The film's poster looks very promising and the fans are delighted to see it. The southern drama, Jagame Thandhiram is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The film was shot in the United Kingdom, and the director had shared some fun pictures from the sets of the film on his Twitter account.

Jagame Thandhiram's poster is getting all the attention from the fans as the poster features Dhanush's picture made from stamps. The fans are trying to guess the importance of making a poster from stamps, as it could be a hint about the film's storyline. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial will feature Dhanush as Suruli, and the fans are eagerly waiting to see, how the lead character looks on the big screen. The film with Dhanush in the lead is backed by Y NOT productions.

Check out the tweet by Dhanush:

The makers of the film, Jagame Thandhiram had unveiled the film's motion poster, which received a thundering response from the fans and film audiences. But, due to the Coronavirus crisis, the film has been postponed. The news reports suggest that the makers had planned to release the film on May 1, but the COVID-19 situation has led to the film getting postponed. The south film will feature actors like Sanchana Natrajan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George in key roles.

(ALSO READ: When KGF star Yash ran away from home with just Rs 300)

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×