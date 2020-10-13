Dhanush shares a PHOTO of his 'one true love' and the fans are simply awestruck

Dhanush looks happy as he gets back to work, after the COVID 19 lockdown. On the work front, Dhanush will essay the lead role in Jagame Thandhiram.

The Asuran actor Dhanush shared a picture of himself with the camera. The actor shared this picture on his Instagram account. The actor's Instagram post read, "ONE TRUE LOVE. missed you so much." The well known actor from the south film industry looks happy as he gets back to work, after the COVID 19 lockdown. On the work front, Dhanush featured in the blockbuster film titled Asuran.

The film was helmed by ace director Vetri Maaran. The actor looks very happy as he gets back to work. The government had announced the guidelines under Unlock 5. The shooting of many southern films had resumed after the lockdown rules were eased. The Asuran star will feature in the upcoming film called Jagame Thandhiram. As per the news reports, the makers had wrapped up the filming work for the film before the country went into a lockdown. Dhanush enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans are eagerly waiting to see the actor back on the big screen.

Check out the post

The film Jagame Thandhiram was reportedly meant to hit the silver screen in the month of October. The highly anticipated film also features actors Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Kalaiyarasa and Joju George. The Dhanush starrer is helmed by well known director Karthik Subbaraj. The lead actor of the upcoming film had shared a message on his social media post that the film will release once the world heals.

