Dhanush shares PHOTO from Karnan sets as the makers of the Mari Selvaraj call it a wrap

It has been a while since we heard an official update from the makers of Dhanush’s Karnan. While we know that the film’s shooting is almost over, it was reported that the makers had plans to restart the schedule in November to finish up a few portions. Now, Dhanush has taken to his Twitter space and revealed that the shooting is over and the makers have called it a wrap. Sharing a photo with director Mari Selvaraj, Dhanush revealed the news, while thanking the makers for the opportunity.

He wrote, “#karnan shoot completed. Thank you Mari selvaraj for giving me this. Thank you @theVcreations thanu sir for the support. Sincere thanks to all my co stars and technicians. A special thanks to @Music_Santhosh for the overwhelming music you have given for this special special film.”

#karnan shoot completed. Thank you Mari selvaraj for giving me this. Thank you @theVcreations thanu sir for the support. Sincere thanks to all my co stars and technicians. A special thanks to @Music_Santhosh for the overwhelming music you have given for this special special film. pic.twitter.com/gHUSpiDqD2 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 9, 2020

Touted to be a rural drama, Karnan has Mollywood actor Lal playing a key role. As the director’s previous movie Pariyerum Perumal was lauded by fans and critics alike, Karnan is one of the highly anticipated films in Kollywood. The film also stars Gauri Kishan of 96 fame in a key role, while popular Mollywood star Rajisha Vijayan will be seen as the leading lady. Meanwhile, the makers of Dhanush’s yet another upcoming film titled Jagame Thandhiram are expected to send out more updates about the film in the coming days. The makers of his next film with Karthick Naren revealed that the film will have Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady.

