Dhanush shares a PIC with AR Rahman as he croons a song for his upcoming film Atrangi Re

The southern actor Dhanush shared a photo on his Instagram account with music composer AR Rahman. The Asuran actor is reportedly crooning a song for the upcoming film, Atrangi Re. The news reports further add that the musical genius AR Rahman is composing music for the highly anticipated film Atrangi Re. The much awaited drama is helmed by well known director Aanand L Rai. The film will also feature Bollywood actors and Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

The film was announced some time back, and the fans are very excited. The latest picture shared by the southern actor Dhanush sees him alongside music composer AR Rahman. The duo is seen wearing masks. The actor captioned his Instagram post saying, "Had a blast singing and chatting with our very own Isai puyal @arrahman sir. #atrangire @aanandlrai @saraalikhan95." The fans and followers of the Asuran actor are very excited about the film, Atrangi Re. The film audiences and fans are now eagerly looking forward to watch Dhanush on the big screen.

The news reports state that the actor has some very interesting projects lined up for the future. The Pattas actor Dhanush will be seen in the upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram. This film is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Dhanush will collaborate with Arun Matheswaran for an upcoming film.

