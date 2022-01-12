Dhanush to sing the opening song of Karthick Naren directorial Maaran; GV Prakash spills the beans

Dhanush, Therukural Arivu and G. V. Prakash will be collaborating for the opening song of Karthick Naren directorial Maaran. Dhanush will also be seen as the lead in thriller flick. Making the announcement, G.V. Prakash penned a Twitter post, “#maaran opening song work … mix and mastering on progress …. Sung by @dhanushkraja rapped by @TherukuralArivu written by @Lyricist_Vivek.”

Dhanush will lend his voice to the opening number. He will be joined by Therukural Arivu, who will provide a rap to go with the song. Previously, G. V Prakash had revealed that the film's soundtrack will have a total of four tracks, including a theme music song.

Dhanush’s upcoming film is touted to be an investigative thriller and stars Krishnakumar and Mahendran in pivotal parts. Malavika Mohanan plays the female lead in the film. Maaran is expected to be out theatres this year itself. The first look poster of the film is already out and has been appreciated by the fans. Dhanush also shared a few stills from his project. In these pictures, the versatile actor can be seen in an intense look for his latest outing.

In the meantime, Dhanush has his hands full as he juggles between numerous projects. The actor will be collaborating with filmmaker Arun Matheswaran for his next. Also, he will be shooting for Venky Atluri directorial titled Sir. The film talks about a young man’s fight against the privatisation of today’s education system.

Dhanush will also be a part of Hollywood film, The Gray Man directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.