Dhanush to star opposite Keerthy Suresh in the remake of Netrikkan? Find Out

There is a strong buzz that south superstar Dhanush will be playing the lead role in a film which is a remake of Netrikkan. The film is expected to feature Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh.

The south megastar Dhanush is basking in the glory of his recent release Pattas. The south film Pattas is helmed by RS Durai Senthilkumar. There is a strong buzz that south superstar Dhanush will be playing the lead role in a film which is a remake of Netrikkan. The film is expected to feature Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh. The film Netrikkan originally starred Darbar actor Rajinikanth and actress Menaka, who is Keerthy Suresh's mother. The south film Netrikkan is considered a classic hit from Kaala actor Rajinikanth. The Tamil film, Netrikkan was written by Visu and filmmaker K Balachander. SP Muthuraman helmed the Rajinikanth starrer Netrikkan.

There is no official word from the Vada Chennai actor Dhanush. There is a strong buzz that the Enai Noki Paayum Thota star Dhanush is keen on remaking the film Netrikkan. The fans and film audience were quick to suggest that the remake would star Keerthy Suresh as the female lead as her mother Menaka was the female lead in the original film. The Mayakkam Enna actor Dhanush also previously remade Rajinikanth's film called Mappillai.

The south siren, Keerthy Suresh will now feature in the Mohanlal starrer Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The makers of the film recently unveiled the first look of the sultry diva from the film. The film is being made on a grand scale and will see Mohanlal in a warrior's look. The fans and audience members are now eagerly waiting for an official confirmation as to whether or not Dhanush will be making a remake of Rajinikanth starrer, Netrikkan.

(ALSO READ: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Keerthy Suresh is winning hearts with her first look from the Mohanlal starrer)

Read More