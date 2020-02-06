Dhanush starrer Karnan to be wrapped up in March; Check details

Actor Lal took to his Twitter space and announced that the shooting of Dhanush starrer Karnan will be wrapped up in March.

By now, it is well known that Kollywood star Dhanush is currently shooting his portions for the film with Pariyerum Perumal famed director Mari Selvaraj. The film also has Mollywood star Lal in a key role. The actor took to his Twitter space and announced that the film’s shooting will be wrapped up in March. Recently, 96 famed actor Gouri G Kishan took to her social media space and announced that she has joined the sets of the film.

The film, which was earlier called D41, is produced by Kalaipuli Thanu and it is being said that Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan will be seen as the female lead. Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations recently took to Twitter and shared a photo of the pooja ceremony of the film, while revealing the title. Recently, Dhanush took to his Twitter space and shared a picture from the sets, in which he was seen in a rear view with a long sword. The film is currently being shot in Tirunelveli.

Great work to director @mari_selvaraj has managed to push boundaries with each outing with @dhanushkraja sir and with #Karnan he aims high and manages to deliver in the most satisfying way. Also, great work by with good screen presence.#Karnan shoot finish in march — Lal (@LaL_Director) February 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Lal took to his Instagram space earlier and announced that he will be a part of Mani Ratnam’s most anticipated project Ponniyin Selvan. Ponniyin Selvan is based on a Tamil novel written by Kalki, which goes by the same name. It was reported earlier that most of the shooting will take place in Thailand forests. The story is about one of the great kings of India, Raja Raja Chola. Filmmaker Mani Ratnam, during several occasions has expressed his desire to make a movie based on a novel. On the other hand, Dhanush was last seen in Pattas, which hit the big screens during Pongal.

Credits :Twitter

Read More