Dhanush starrer Karnan releases on OTT; Here’s how Twitter reacted to the action drama

Dhanush’s Karnan has released on the digital platform. Excited fans shared the review and hailed his performance in the film.

Dhanush starrer Karnan was released in theatres on April 9 and had garnered positive reviews from fans and critics. The film cast also includes Lal, Jai Kiran, Yogi Babu, Don, Anitha Abdul, and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli. Helmed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu, the film was hailed for throwing light on the caste discrimination which is still prevalent in India. The action drama also represents the struggles of the oppressed class and how they fight for their dignity.

Today, the film is released on digital platforms. The national award-winning actor is essaying the role of Karnan. He belongs to a conservative background. The story shows how he fights for the rights of his people. The plot is loosely influenced by the 1995 Kodiyankulam caste violence that happened in Thoothukudi district, as reported. Several other fans reacted to the film release on OTT. Some even declared the star will win another National Film Award for his act.

One fan wrote, “Most powerful movie of this year. @mari_selvaraj comes up with another excellent movie on social oppression.”

Check out the Twitter reviews here:

Looks like another national award is on the cards for @dhanushkraja for #karnan. Most powerful movie of this year. @mari_selvaraj comes up with another excellent movie on social oppression. The symbolism is too good.. of the leg tied donkey, dying butterfly, character names etc. — Karthikeyan (@MichaelScarrnnn) May 14, 2021

After #VadaChennai i thought it will be the career best. After Asuran i thought it's #Asuran. Now after #Karnan i would definitely say he has broken the previous 2. Setting career best records and breaking consecutively. D is a beast@dhanushkraja — Prem Thalapathy Rasigan (@tweet2premG) May 14, 2021

My only question to all the who watched #Karnan on theatre is

How you guys hold up your tears and temper after watching such a masterpiece@mari_selvaraj you are an true legend in film making

Such a great work @dhanushkraja Anna you rocked as Karnan

Great film that I ever saw pic.twitter.com/l4tMiU79Rp — stay strong (@danielson0506) May 14, 2021

#karnan is a okayish movie. Not sure about the hype. I felt #Asuran dealt this subject in a better way. Of course Vetrimaran is a far more supervisor movie maker than mari selavaraj — Vijayanand (@KuwaitGovindan) May 14, 2021

It doesn't match to it's distinction even if I put or say great posts and words... I just.... That's all..!!#Karnan pic.twitter.com/IfRYrlbmdg — Charan CYK (@charancyk) May 14, 2021

Karnan disappointed me. Didn’t feel the same way as pariyum Perumal. May b cuz of star element scenes. #Karnan — H O P E (@anish8821) May 14, 2021

#Karnan is going to take National awards by storm. If not best actor award, the director definitely deserves a National award. Don't miss this filmpic.twitter.com/EuTvS1RLVS — Somesh (@Someshvadipina) May 14, 2021 To note, the actor had recently won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Asuran. The film also dealt with casteism as conflicts arise between farmers and landlords. The actor will next be seen in Aanand L.Rai's upcoming film Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan and . The film is slated to release on August 6, 2021. Apart from this, Jagame Thandhiram is also in his kitty. He has been shooting for The Russo Brother's highly anticipated Netflix action thriller film The Gray Man alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

Also Read: Karnan Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to say about Dhanush starrer action drama

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×