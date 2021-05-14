  1. Home
Dhanush starrer Karnan releases on OTT; Here’s how Twitter reacted to the action drama

Dhanush’s Karnan has released on the digital platform. Excited fans shared the review and hailed his performance in the film.
Dhanush starrer Karnan was released in theatres on April 9 and had garnered positive reviews from fans and critics. The film cast also includes Lal, Jai Kiran, Yogi Babu, Don, Anitha Abdul, and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli. Helmed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu, the film was hailed for throwing light on the caste discrimination which is still prevalent in India. The action drama also represents the struggles of the oppressed class and how they fight for their dignity.  

Today, the film is released on digital platforms. The national award-winning actor is essaying the role of Karnan. He belongs to a conservative background. The story shows how he fights for the rights of his people. The plot is loosely influenced by the 1995 Kodiyankulam caste violence that happened in Thoothukudi district, as reported. Several other fans reacted to the film release on OTT. Some even declared the star will win another National Film Award for his act.  

One fan wrote, “Most powerful movie of this year. @mari_selvaraj comes up with another excellent movie on social oppression.”

Check out the Twitter reviews here:






To note, the actor had recently won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Asuran. The film also dealt with casteism as conflicts arise between farmers and landlords. The actor will next be seen in Aanand L.Rai's upcoming film Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. The film is slated to release on August 6, 2021. Apart from this, Jagame Thandhiram is also in his kitty. He has been shooting for The Russo Brother's highly anticipated Netflix action thriller film The Gray Man alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

Also Read: Karnan Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to say about Dhanush starrer action drama

