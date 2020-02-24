Dhanush starrer Karnan shooting wrapped; Actor shares an unseen photo

Actor Dhanush took to his Twitter space and shared an unseen photo from his next film Karnan, while revealing that the shooting of the film has been wrapped up.

Dhanush took to his Twitter space and shared an unseen silhouette photo, in which he can be seen standing next to a horse. Sharing the picture, he also revealed that the shooting of the film has been wrapped up. Directed by Pariyerum Perumal famed Mari Selvaraj, Karnan also has Mollywood star Lal in a key role. The actor had earlier taken to his Instagram space and shared few photos with Dhanush from the sets.

Recently, 96 fame actor Gouri G Kishan took to her social media space and announced that she has joined the sets of the film. The film, which was earlier called D41, is produced by Kalaipuli Thanu and it is being said that Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan will be seen as the female lead. The film occupied headlines recently when Dhanush shared a picture from the sets, in which he was seen in a rear view with a long sword, on his Twitter space. Maximum of the film’s portions were shot in Tirunelveli.

That’s a wrap for karnan second schedule. 90 percent of the shoot completed. pic.twitter.com/BDIXQVgq8e — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 24, 2020

Meanwhile, a motion poster of Dhanush’s film with Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thanthiram was recently released. The film has Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the lead roles. Joju George, Kalaiarasan, Sanchana Natarajan and Vadivukkarasi will also be seen in key roles in the film. The film was bankrolled by Y Not studios and it has veteran Hollywood actor James Cosmo playing the main antagonist. Dhanush’s last outing was Pattas, in which he played dual roles. The actor is also gearing up for his next film with Ratchasan famed director Ram Kumar.

Credits :Twitter

