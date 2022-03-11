Dhanush starrer Maaran to release on OTT today; Here is the time, date and where can you watch

Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan starrer Maaran has skipped the theatrical release due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be premiering directly on Disney+ Hotstar today on March 11. The film will be out at 5 pm. Informing about the release details, the makers posted on Twitter, "Pen is mightier than sword" comes true with #Maaran wielding one. #MaaranOnHotstar streaming from 5 pm tomorrow."

If reports are to be believed, this Karthick Naren directorial revolves around an investigative journalist Mathi Maaran, played by Dhanush. He lands in trouble after publishing a news article exposing the unpleasant truth of a renowned politician. The female lead, Malavika Mohanan also plays a media professional in the film. Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar, and Mahendran also are part of this action-packed drama's core cast. The film is penned by writer duo Suhas-Sharfu.

Check out Dhanush's Maaran official release post below:

The versatile actor Dhanush also has many other promising ventures in his kitty. These include Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven. He will be essaying a double role in the film. The star will also be a part of the Hollywood film, The Gray Man. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans as the lead. His lineup further includes Venky Atluri’s social drama, Sir. It talks about a young man’s fight against the privatisation of today’s education system.

