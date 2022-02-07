Dhanush starrer Naane Varuven’s new schedule starts from today

Dhanush is currently handling shoots for his multiple promising projects. One of these projects is Selvaraghavan directorial Naane Varuven. The new schedule for the movie has commenced today. Reports suggest that Dhanush will be playing a dual role in this movie.

Indhuja Ravichander has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Dhanush. Naane Varuven is special as with this film, Dhanush is reuniting with his brother Selvaraghavan after almost a decade. Previously, the two brothers worked together in films like Thulluvadho Illamai, Kandu Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna.

Announcing the news about the collaboration, elated Selvaraghavan wrote on his social media handle, “Extremely happy to join hands for 8th time with @thisisysr !! @dhanushkraja Kalaippuli S Thanu @theVcreations” Kalaippuli S Thanu, who is producing the film wrote, “I am delighted to reunite with this hugely successful alliance. @dhanushkraja @selvaraghavan @thisisysr”.

The makers also released the first look poster from the film and it is super cool. The fans are waiting with bated breath to witness the collaboration of these two brothers.

Coming to his other projects, Dhanush will also be seen in the Hollywood film, The Gray Man. The action thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo is based on the 2009 novel of the same name. The film has some big names in the cast including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick. The actor also has Venky Atluri’s Sir underworks.

