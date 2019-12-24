Dhanush starrer Pattas' third track to be RELEASED tomorrow; Read On

It has been revealed by the makers of Dhanush’s Pattas, Sathya Jyothi Films, that the third single track of the film will be revealed tomorrow. What makes the news more exciting is the fact that the song was crooned by Anirudh. Photos and videos of Dhanush and rest of the cast members from the Pattas team are making rounds on social media. Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, Pattas will mark the second collaboration of the director with Dhanush. So far, two songs – Chill Bro and Murattu Single from Pattas were released.

Pattas is RS Durai Senthilkumar's fourth venture after Ethir Neechal, Kaaki Sattai and Kodi. Dhanush will be performing dual roles in Pattas. The film, which has Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada as female leads is bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under Sathya Jyothi Films banner. It is being said that the film will hit the big screens in January 2020. Reportedly, Jagapathi Babu and Munishkanth are also a part of the movie and Tollywood actor Naveen Chandra will be the antagonist.

Check the tweet here:

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s 40th movie with Karthik Subbaraj tentatively titled D40 is in the shooting process. The film has Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the lead roles. Joju George, Kalaiarasan, Sanchana Natarajan and Vadivukkarasi will also be seen in key roles. Produced by Y Not studios, the film has veteran Hollywood actor James Cosmo playing the main antagonist.