Dhanush starrer Pattas trailer to be RELEASED on January 3? Deets inside

Media reports suggest that the trailer of Dhanush's upcoming movie, Pattas will be released on January 3, 2020. However, there has been no official word on it yet.

In what comes as an exciting news to the fans of actor Dhanush, the trailer of his upcoming film, Pattas will reportedly be revealed on January 3, 2020. Shooting of the movie was wrapped up recently and photos and videos of the wrapping up celebrations were shared widely on social media. Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, Pattas will mark the second collaboration of the director with Dhanush. This is also the director’s fourth venture after Ethir Neechal, Kaaki Sattai and Kodi. Dhanush will be performing dual roles in Pattas.

Bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under Sathya Jyothi Films banner, the film has Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada as female leads. The film is expected to hit the big screens in January 2020. Reportedly, Jagapathi Babu and Munishkanth are also a part of the movie and Tollywood actor Naveen Chandra will be the antagonist. The audio tracks were revealed at a regional FM station.

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s 40th movie with Karthik Subbaraj tentatively titled D40 was also wrapped up recently. Dhanush took to Twitter to inform the same. The film has Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the lead roles. Joju George, Kalaiarasan, Sanchana Natarajan and Vadivukkarasi will also be seen in key roles. Produced by Y Not studios, the film has veteran Hollywood actor James Cosmo playing the main antagonist. Dhanush will be coproducing Rajinikanth’s next film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 169 along with Vels Film International and Kalaipuli S Thanu. The film is expected to go on floors in April 2020.

Credits :Galatta Media

