Dhanush starrer Vaathi’s 1st single OUT, Naga Shaurya getting hitched and more: South Newswrap, November 10

The South film fraternity keeps movie buffs excited with its latest buzz. Today on November 10 as well, a lot of headlines were made in the world of South cinema. From the release of Vaathi’s first single Mastaaru Mastaaru, to Naga Shaurya getting hitched soon, to King of Kotha's Karaikudi schedule wrapped up, a lot took place in just one day. To Keep you updated with the latest happenings from the South film fraternity, we bring you the day's major buzz.

Vaathi’s first single Mastaaru Mastaaru OUT Dhanush will next be seen leading the highly-awaited college drama Sir/Vaathi. This Telugu-Tamil bilingual film has been conceptualized and directed by filmmaker Venky Atluri. Today, the makers unveiled the primary single from the movie titled Mastaaru Mastaaru. Sung by Shweta Mohan, the lyrics for the track have been provided by Ramajogaiah Sastry. The song features the female lead expressing her liking for Dhanush's character. Sharing his experience of working on Mastaaru Mastaaru, Ramajogaiah Sastry was quoted saying, “I am happy to be associated with the first single in a film produced by two leading banners. Despite being bilingual, I’ve written the number keeping the tastes of Telugu viewers in mind, more like a straight Telugu film. Mastaaru Mastaaru was written before the Tamil version. The song takes listeners through the romance angle between the leads in the story.” The film's cast also includes Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadhi, Shara, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Motta Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi and Praveena in pivotal roles, along with the rest. Now coming to the technical crew, J Yuvraj has cranked the camera for Vaathi, while Navin Nooli has headed the editing department of the film.

Naga Shaurya to get hitched soon Tollywood star Naga Shaurya will enter matrimony soon. The actor will be getting married to Anusha in Bengaluru on 20th November this year. The couple is believed to tie the knot in the JW Marriott hotel and the pre-wedding festivities will also be taking place there only. The nuptials will commence from the Mehndi function on 19th November. As per the reports, vivid dress codes have been selected for the Mehendi, Haldi, and wedding ceremonies. This will be the first Tollywood wedding after the removal of COVID-19 restrictions from the country and hence, it is expected to be a grand affair. Urike Urike song from HIT 2 After Major, Adivi Sesh will grace the silver screens with the crime thriller HIT 2. As the promotion of the film has commenced, the makers have released a romantic number from the drama titled Urike Urike. Crooned by Sid Sriram, the track features electrifying chemistry between Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Music composer M.M. Sreelekha scored the tunes for the film, while the lyrics have been penned by Krishna Kanth. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the project is scheduled to reach the audience in theatres by 2nd December this year.

King of Kotha's Karaikudi schedule wrapped up Dulquer Salmaan has been on a roll with back-to-back hits like Sita Ramam, and Chup. Now, the Mollywood heartthrob is all set to entertain the fans again with the mass entertainer, King Of Kotha. The latest update about the project is that the team has wrapped up the Karaikudi schedule for the film. Following this, the makers will be shooting the next schedule of the movie in UP. Touted to be one of the most expensive projects in Dulquer Salmaan’s career to date, King of Kotha is being helmed by Abhilash Joshiy. Notably, the film marks the first professional collaboration of Dulquer Salmaan and Abhilash Joshiy. The action thriller will also feature Gokul Suresh and Nyla Usha in the supporting roles, along with the rest. Kalaga Thalaivan trailer OUT Udhayanidhi Stalin will front filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni's directorial Kalaga Thalaivan. The trailer of the film was launched today and it looks every bit intriguing. The clip shows several women going through physical stressUdhayanidhi Stalin is most likely to be on a mission to save these women. He has been paired with Nidhhi Agerwal in the movie. Kalaga Thalaivan is slated to release in theatres on 18th November this year.