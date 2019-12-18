Dhanush takes inspiration from Rajinikanth's Petta for his look in D40; Deets Inside

South superstar Dhanush has followed Rajinikanth's footsteps and will be portraying a similar look like the latter in his upcoming movie D40. For the unversed, Rajinikanth had displayed a similar look in his 2019 movie Petta.

It has been a busy year for superstar Dhanush who had three big release in 2019 - Brother's Day, Asuran and Enai Noki Paayum Thota. And after basking in the success of his last releases, the Kollywood superstar is making the headlines for his next project which is tentatively titled as D40. Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, the movie marks their first collaboration and has been creating a lot of buzz. And while the audience is eagerly waiting for the release of D40, Dhanush's look from the movie has been leaked on social media.

In the pictures, the Enai Noki Paayum Thora star is seen sporting a maroon shirt and his handlebar moustaches are grabbing the eyeballs. Interestingly, Dhanush's look in D40 reminds us of Rajinikanth's much talked about look in his 2019 release Petta. Looks like the superstar took inspiration from his father-in-law for his movie. Apparently, this look happens to be from Dhanush's flashback segments in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial. Reportedly, while the movie has hit the floors in September this year, the team has already shot for Dhanush's flashback segment.

Meanwhile, the media reports also suggest that the team has recently wrapped the United Kingdom schedule of D40. In fact, they are likely to begin their second schdule by the next week here in India. It is expected that D40 will be wrapped by mid January next year. Apart from Dhanush, D40 will also star Malayalam rising star Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan and Hollywood actor James Cosmo who is known for his performances in movies like Game of Thrones, The Chronicle of Narnia etc, in key roles.

