Dhanush teams up with Mari Selvaraj again after Karnan; Details Inside

Dhanush just announced his next big project today. He will be joining hands with Mari Selvaraj again after their critically acclaimed film, Karnan. The yet-untitled film will be bankrolled by Wunderbar Films and Zee Studios and will be a big-budget outing if reports are to be believed. The film will be referred to as Dhanush Production 15. Dhanush took to his Twitter page and wrote, "A prestigious project which is special for so many reasons. Om Namashivaya"

Dhanush shares the first look of Mari Selvaraj’s next film

The makers have not revealed any details regarding the project. The director–actor duo's collaboration on “Karnan” turned out to be a great success at an artistic level as well as at the box office. Dhanush’s new collab with the filmmaker, who is known mostly for his political films wrapped within the confines of commercial cinema has got the fans excited. They are hopeful for a project that is expected to be both narratively and logistically bigger than “Karnan”. More details on the cast and crew will be out soon.



Upcoming films

Dhanush who was last seen in the hit “Vaathi”, is currently shooting for the big-budget action film “Captain Miller”. The film is directed by “Rocky” fame Arun Matheswaran and is one of the most expensive films in Dhanush’s career to date and team has promised to showcase Dhanush in a never before seen avatar. Captain Miller will see him pair opposite Priyanka Mohan and Niveditha Sathish, in addition to an ensemble cast. The film will be all set for a release soon.

On the other hand, Mari Selvaraj is currently busy completing the post-production work of “Maamannan”, which stars Udayanidhi Stalin, Fahad Faasil, and Keerthi Suresh in the lead. The untitled project will kickstart the shoot soon.