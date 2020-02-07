Dhanush thanks Amitabh Bachchan and R Balki on 5 years of Shamitabh; Calls the film a gem

The Enai Noki Paayum Thota actor Dhanush wrote a sweet message on the 5 years of Shamitabh.

The Enai Noki Paayum Thota actor Dhanush wrote a sweet message on the 5 years of Shamitabh. The Pattas star Dhanush wrote that he is thankful to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, director R Balki and director of photography, PC Sreeram. The Vada Chennai actor called the film, a gem. The south megastar Dhanush will be seen as the lead actor in the upcoming film by director Karthik Subbaraj. The film is backed by Y Not productions. The film with Dhanush in the lead was majorly shot in the United Kingdom. The film which is tentatively titled, D40, will see the south siren, Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead opposite Dhanush.

The film, D40, will also feature Joju George and Kalaiyarasan in key roles. The first look of the south superstar Dhanush had recently gone viral on social media. The fans and followers of the south actor were excited to see the actor's look in the Karthik Subburaj directorial. There is a strong buzz that the film with Dhanush in the lead is titled Suruli. There is no confirmation yet from the makers of D40 about the film's official title. The south flick is expected to be a gangster drama, and the fans can expect the Velaiyilla Pattathari actor to do some jaw dropping action scenes and sequences in the film.

5 years of Shamitabh .. thank you SrBachchan ji , pcsreeram sir and R Balki for giving me this gem. pic.twitter.com/E7l0WyeNDs — Dhanush (dhanushkraja) February 6, 2020

The cast and crew of the film D40 will reportedly wrap up the final portions of the film's shoot on February 9. The news reports on the south star Dhanush, suggest that the makers are hoping to release the first look of the lead actor very soon.

