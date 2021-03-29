Dhanush thanks Atrangi Re’s director Anand L Rai and writer Himanshu as he posts PHOTO with them post wrap up

Sara Ali Khan plays opposite Dhanush in Atrangi Re, while Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be seen playing a key role.

As the makers of the upcoming Bollywood film Atrangi Re have wrapped up the shooting process, Kollywood actor Dhanush took to his Instagram space and shared a photo with the film’s director Anand L Rai and writer Himanshu while thanking them both. While hearsay has that Dhanush is in the US for the shooting of his Hollywood film The Grey Man, he wrapped up his portion for Atrangi Re way back in December.

Sharing a picture with director Anand L Rai and writer Himanshu Sharma, Dhanush wrote, "Atrangire wrapped. Thank you @aanandlrai and himanshu. Love you both" (sic) The story of 'Atrangi Re' is penned by Himanshu Sharma, and AR Rahman has composed music for the film. Sara Ali Khan plays opposite Dhanush in the film, while Bollywood actor will be seen playing a key role. Earlier, Dhanush had shared photos from the sets while keeping his fans updated about the shooting process.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently in US shooting for his Hollywood film 'The Gray Man' directed by Russo brothers. It is expected that he will finish the shooting process in June and be back to Chennai. Other than this, he has a huge line up of Tamil films in his kitty. He will be next seen in Karnan, which will hit the big screens on April 6. His film with Karthik Subbaraj titled Jagame Thanthiram is expected to be released on Netflix soon. After returning to Chennai, Dhanush is expected to join the sets of his yet to be titled film with Karthick Naren with Malavika Mohanan.

