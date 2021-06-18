  1. Home
Dhanush thanks Karthik Subbaraj for Jagame Thandhiram; Says he enjoyed playing the notorious gangster Suruli

Jagame Thandhiram has music by Santhosh Narayan. It has Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the leading lady, while British actor James Cosmo of Game Of Thrones fame will be seen playing a key role.
Dhanush thanks Karthik Subbaraj for Jagame Thandhiram; Says he enjoyed playing the notorious gangster Suruli
One of the most awaited Kollywood films Jagame Thandhiram is getting released on OTT platform Netflix today at 12: 30 pm. With this, all eyes are on the stars as expectations on the film are sky-high. Yesterday, a pre-release event was organised by the makers, which happened virtually. Dhanush, who is playing the lead role in the film, took to his Twitter space yesterday and thanked director Karthik Subbaraj for the film.

He wrote, “Thank you @karthiksubbaraj for jagame thandiram and #suruli. I loved every bit of working with you and playing the most notorious gangster #suruli every credit goes to you and your lovely team.” The director shared the Tweet and wrote, “Same feelings here. Thanks a lot for everything... if not for your perseverance  #JagameThandhiram wouldn't have been possible. Feeling so lucky to have worked with an awesome performer & person like you… Will always cherish the experience of bringing #Suruli to life.”

Jagame Thandhiram has music by Santhosh Narayan. It has Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the leading lady, while British actor James Cosmo of Game Of Thrones fame will be seen playing a key role in the film. Popular stunt choreographer Baba Bhaskar will also be seen playing a cruicial role in the film. Touted to be a gangster flick, Jagame Thanthiram is one of the highly anticipated films of Kollywood, which is releasing at a time when fans are eagerly waiting to watch it.

