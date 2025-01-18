Dhanush to collaborate with Lucky Baskhar director Venky Atluri for his next film? Here’s what we know

Dhanush is looking ahead to a lot of ambitious projects. From Idly Kadai to Kubera, the actor seems to have a lot in store for his fans. And now, the newest reports claim that the Raayan star might have locked on another project.

As per an industry insider’s report, Dhanush has given a green signal for another new flick. He will be collaborating with the Telugu film director Venky Atluri, who recently delivered a smashing hit Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan.

Moreover, the reports also suggested that the makers have even finalized a title for the film, which is called Honest Raj.

However, it must be noted that these are mere rumors, and there hasn’t been any official confirmation on the same by either the makers or the actor himself.

Coming back to his upcoming work front, Dhanush recently enthralled everyone by pulling off a completely new look in posters of his film Idly Kadai. The actor would be sharing screen space with Nithya Menen in the movie.

For the uninitiated, this film marks Dhanush’s fourth directorial venture, after movies like Pa Paandi, Raayan and NEEK. Besides him and Nithya, the film also stars Shalini Pandey, Arun Vijay, Prakash Raj, Raj Kiran and many more in crucial roles.

In other news, the release of his other film, NEEK, was postponed. Titled Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, the movie was initially supposed to release on February 7, 2025.

But the makers announced rescheduling it to a new date as it would clash with Ajith starrer Vidamuyaarchi, which is set to release on February 6, 2025.

