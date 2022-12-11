Dhanush to lock horns with Sanjay Dutt in his next?

The versatile actor Dhanush is on a roll with back-to-back impressive hits like the Gray Man, and Naane Varuvean. He further has an equally thrilling lineup with ventures like Captain Miller, Gray Man 2, and Vaathi. Another exciting venture announced by the actor is the trilingual drama with National Award-winning director Shekar Kammula. While the movie was announced a while ago, the untitled venture has not gone on the floors yet.

An exciting update has recently surfaced regarding the yet-to-be-titled film. If the latest reports are to be believed, Sanjay Dutt is in talks to play the antagonist in Dhanush's next. Prior to this, Sanjay Dutt left the movie buffs awestruck as the villain in Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. The reports further stated that the actor has been offered Rs 10 crores for the role. Additionally, Sanjay Dutt has also reportedly given his nod to the film, however, an official announcement can only be expected once things become a little more official.