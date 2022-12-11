Dhanush to lock horns with Sanjay Dutt in his next?
According to the report, Sanjay Dutt is in talks to play the villain in Dhanush's upcoming trilingual project with director Shekar Kammula.
The versatile actor Dhanush is on a roll with back-to-back impressive hits like the Gray Man, and Naane Varuvean. He further has an equally thrilling lineup with ventures like Captain Miller, Gray Man 2, and Vaathi. Another exciting venture announced by the actor is the trilingual drama with National Award-winning director Shekar Kammula. While the movie was announced a while ago, the untitled venture has not gone on the floors yet.
An exciting update has recently surfaced regarding the yet-to-be-titled film. If the latest reports are to be believed, Sanjay Dutt is in talks to play the antagonist in Dhanush's next. Prior to this, Sanjay Dutt left the movie buffs awestruck as the villain in Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. The reports further stated that the actor has been offered Rs 10 crores for the role. Additionally, Sanjay Dutt has also reportedly given his nod to the film, however, an official announcement can only be expected once things become a little more official.
While the pre-production work for the movie is presently underway, the filming of the drama is likely to commence by the first half of 2023. The film will be shot and released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi simultaneously.
Sanjay Dutt in Thalapathy 67
In addition to this, as we also informed you exclusively, Sanjay Dutt has also reportedly been roped in to play the bad boy in Vijay Thalapathy and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalapathy 67. Although, nothing has been made official yet. A source close to the development revealed, "The script demands the presence of multiple powerful villains and who better than Sanjay Dutt to play one of the many baddies in this yet untitled film. Lokesh has been in conversation with Sanjay Dutt for a while now and things have finally fallen into place. The actor is been paid a gigantic amount of Rs 10 crore to act in the film,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Sanjay Dutt’s presence will add a Pan India flavor to this film.
Also Read: It's official: Shivarajkumar joins Dhanush starrer Captain Miller; Fans comment 'Biggest blockbuster loading'