Dhanush to play maestro Ilaiyaraaja in biopic? Know more about the musical genius

Dhanush, who is currently busy with his next release Captain Miller directed by Arun Matheswaran and his own directorial venture tentatively titled D50 is in talks for a special project that music lovers would definitely love.

As per reports, Dhanush is likely to play the role of the legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja in a biopic featuring his journey. The film which is rumored to go on floors next year is said to focus on the ups and downs the musician had in his life with roping in Dhanush as the main lead has really riled up some fans of Tamil cinema.

Dhanush as Ilaiyaraaja

The speculations of this biopic are definitely setting waves across the cinema industry. However, there has not been any sort of official confirmation regarding the biopic of Ilaiyaraaja and Dhanush being cast in it.

The casting of Dhanush in the role of the musical maestro definitely serves as a wonderful addition because the actor himself has voiced quite often in the past how he is an ardent fan of the composer. The actor is also very adept and talented in singing ventures as well.

His ability to sing and mesmerize people was known from the time his song Why This Kolaveri DI? released around 11 years ago which has garnered more than 425 million views on YouTube. The addition of such a talent for a biopic of a musical genius like Ilaiyaraaja is a well-thought tactic to be taken up.

More than that, both the artists were part of each other’s works in the past few years as well. Back in 2018 for the film Maari 2, Ilaiyaraaja had sung a song for Dhanush.

The song which was composed by Ilaiyaraaja’s son Yuvan Shankar Raja called Maari’s Aanandhi, penned by Dhanush himself was a beautiful romantic melody which still has listeners soothed by it.

Further ahead, coming to the year 2023 Ilaiyaraaja composed the musical tracks for the film Viduthalai Part 1 starring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading roles.

The film’s track featured a song called Onnoda Nadandhaa which was sung by Dhanush and Ananya Bhat and was also well-received by the audience for the melodious composition.

Who is Ilaiyaraaja and why is he the legendary maestro of music?

The journey of Ilaiyaraaja and his music did not start a few years back or even a couple of decades back. Ilaiyaraaj started his musical journey back in the late 1970s with a 1976 film titled Annakili starring actor Suriya’s father Sivakumar in the leading role.

This film was just the tip of the iceberg as the years leading on were only going to witness the era of the legendary musician. From there on he worked in numerous movies in a career which spanned over six decades.

His notable films like 16 Vayathinile, Mullum Malarum, Sigappu Rojakkal, Guru, Raja Paarvai, Tik Tik Tik, Moondram Pirai, Kaadhal Oviyam, Paayum Puli, Naan Mahaan Alla, My Dear Kuttichathan, Kakki Sattai, Padikkadhavan, Punnagai Mannan, Nayakan in 70s and 80s.

Then Sathya, Moonnam Pakkam, Jamadagni, Agni Natchathiram, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, Thalapathi, Thevar Magan, Kaalapani, Hoomale, Hey Ram, Pandavas: The Five Warriors, Friends, Pithamagan, Manassinakkare, Virumaandi, Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja, Sri Rama Rajyam, HELLO Jai Hind! In the 90s and 2000s.

Furthermore, the recent years which saw films like Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Shamitabh, Psycho, Son of India, Viduthalai Part 1, Custody, Modern Love Chennai and many more are only some of the musical gems this legendary artist has given to the Indian cinema industry.

The compositions which traverse across languages like Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and even English are loved by many even still. His works have often been reused or copied by other composers around India but still, the original talent lies in the hands of this musical genius. His songs be it from the early year films in the 80s or the contemporary songs in today’s time, we have gone back and enjoyed his songs, at least once in our lives.

The amount of joy and sorrow his compositions have provided is countless with some even wondering how an artist still remains consistent with his/her art form, especially in a world that is pacing ahead every single day.

