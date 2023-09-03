Dhanush to reunite with THIS famous co-star for his forthcoming directorial venture; Reports

Dhanush and Nithya Menen were pure magic when they collaborated for the very first time in last year’s Thiruchitrambalam. The two talented actors were raved about for their individual performances in the film and also for their chemistry with each other. Now, if rumors are to be believed, Dhanush and Nithya are all set to reunite again for a forthcoming movie.



It is almost confirmed that Dhanush and Nithya are set to share screen space again in D50. For the uninitiated, Dhanush’s film, tentatively titled D50, is not just the actor’s fiftieth project but also his second directorial venture.

It is no secret that Dhanush and Nithya Menen had talks about possibly collaborating on many films prior to Thiruchitrambalam. With that information, it is certainly surprising that the two powerhouses of talent only shared screen space for the very first time in Thiruchitrambalam. Nithya Menon had even revealed in an interview that Dhanush had approached her a few years ago in order to be a part of a film that he was directing.



At that point, Dhanush had told Nithya that he would only make the film if she was interested and drop the idea if she was disinterested. Unfortunately, the actress had to say no to the film at the time. Even though it took a lot of time for Dhanush and Nithya to finally come together for a film, it was worth the wait. The chemistry that they shared in Thiruchitrambalam instantly made them an onscreen couple to look out for.



Not even a year after coming together for Thiruchitrambalam, Nithya and Dhanush will reunite for D50. It is also being reported that Nithya Menen has agreed to be a part of the film. And even better, the actress has already started shooting for the film, if the rumors that are coming in are indeed true. It will be intriguing to see how their characterization in their second outing will be different in comparison to their first one.



D50 is the working title of Dhanush’s second directorial venture after the 2017 film Pa Paandi. This time around, the actor will also play the lead protagonist in his own directorial.

