Dhanush to take up the directorial chair once more for an upcoming project with Ajith Kumar? REPORT

Dhanush received quite the applause for his last directorial venture, NEEK, a breezy Gen-Z romantic drama that has been performing impressively at the box office. Up next, he also has another directorial project, Idly Kadai, co-starring Nithya Menen. However, a new report now claims that Dhanush has likely locked in yet another film to direct.

Strong rumors suggest that Dhanush has finalized a new project under his direction, which will star none other than Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar.

Reports indicate that this forthcoming project, marking the two actors' first collaboration, will be produced under the Raayan star’s production house, Wunderbar Films, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

However, there has been no official confirmation from either actor as of now. Nevertheless, the mere buzz surrounding such a collaboration has naturally left audiences thrilled with excitement.

In other news, rumors have been circulating that Dhanush’s upcoming directorial Idly Kadai is likely to be postponed from its scheduled release on April 10, 2025, as it is set to clash at the box office with Ajith Kumar’s next film, Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

However, no official announcement has been made by the makers of the Dhanush starrer regarding any change in the film’s release date.

Speaking of Dhanush’s work front, he is also looking forward to Sekhar Kammula’s film Kuberaa, which has now locked in June 20 as its theatrical release date.

The Raayan star also has the Bollywood film Tere Ishq Mein in the works, starring Kriti Sanon as the leading lady.

Ajith Kumar, on the other hand, pleasantly surprised audiences with his entertaining and massy role, as seen in the teaser of his upcoming film Good Bad Ugly. His last film, Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, has now finally made its way to Netflix.