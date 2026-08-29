Dhanush to team up with Kanguva director Siva after D56? Here’s what we know about actor’s likely lineup

Dhanush is currently working on his next film, Om, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and co-starring Mammootty in a key role. Now, it seems that the actor might work with director Siva on an entertainer, marking the filmmaker’s next project after Kanguva.

Director Siva’s next film to be with Dhanush instead of Ajith Kumar?

According to a report shared by Valai Pechu, director Siva is apparently gearing up to work with Dhanush on a commercial entertainer. It is touted to be a massy actioner with strong emotions, catering primarily to his fans.

Moreover, the film might be produced by Seven Screen Studios, with shooting expected to commence in early December 2026. However, this is only a report for now, and no official confirmation has been made.

Reportedly, the filmmaker was expected to reunite with Ajith Kumar once again. However, it seems that the collaboration has been put on hold for now. Apparently, the actor is currently set to work with filmmakers such as Adhik Ravichander on Dare Devil, followed by a collaboration with Venkat Prabhu.

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush was last seen in the lead role in Kara, an action thriller directed by Vignesh Raja. The film follows Karasamy, a reformed thief who is forced by difficult circumstances to return to his old ways in an attempt to reclaim his mortgaged ancestral land and fulfill his father’s final wish.

Featuring Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead, the film also stars KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas, and Jayaram in pivotal roles.

Looking ahead, the actor is set to star in Om . The film is touted to be an action drama starring Dhanush, with Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the songs and background score, and the film is planned as the first instalment of a two-part franchise.

As the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 16, 2026, it is set for a box-office clash with Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, which is slated to release a day earlier, on October 15, 2026.

Moreover, the actor also has projects lined up with directors Tamizharasan Pachamuthu and Mari Selvaraj. He recently announced another collaboration with Vetrimaaran on a film titled Thamizh Murugan .

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