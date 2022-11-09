Dhanush turns lyricist for Vaathi first single; GV Prakash drops a sneak peek: Watch VIDEO

Dhanush , the National award-winning actor is also a well-known playback singer and lyricist. The multi-faceted talent has penned lyrics and lent his voice to many chartbusters in his career, including 'Megham Karukatha' from the recent blockbuster Thiruchitrambalam. Interestingly, Dhanush is now set to turn lyricist once again, for his upcoming project Vaathi . The first single of the highly anticipated project, which is helmed by the renowned Telugu filmmaker Venky Atluri, is slated to release on November 10, Thursday.

Recently, National award-winning musician GV Prakash , who has composed songs and original score for Vaathi, dropped a sneak peek of the first single from the film. "Vaathi / Sir first single from 10 th … a poet-u @dhanushkraja lyric… @ramojiwrites Telugu… sung by Shweta… hope you all like this lovely melody..," wrote the talented musician, as he shared a video with leading man-lyricist Dhanush on his official Twitter handle. In the video, GV Prakash is seen playing the melody on his piano, while Dhanush is seen standing near the musician, singing the song.

From the song video, it is evident that the first single of Vaathi is a romantic melody, that has a chance to emerge as an instant chartbuster. As always, Dhanush has impressed with his lovely rendition of the melody, which originally describes the romance from a female perspective. Both the Dhanush fans and music lovers are now eagerly waiting for the release of Vaathi's first single.

About Vaathi

The Venky Atluri directorial is the first-ever bilingual project in its leading man Dhanush's career. Vaathi, which is getting released in Telugu under the title Sir, features the talented actor in the role of a young teacher who is determined to change the corrupted educational system. Samyuktha Menon is playing the female lead in the movie, which is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments.

