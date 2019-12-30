Dhanush to unveil the first look poster of SJ Surya starrer on THIS date; Find Out

SJ Surya had asked the fans to guess which megastar will be unveiling the first look poster of the film along with its title on Twitter.

The south actor SJ Surya announced on Twitter that Asuran star Dhanush will be unveiling the first look poster and title of his upcoming film on 31st December 2019 at 11 AM. The actor had asked the fans to guess who is the megastar who will be unveiling the first look poster of the film along with its title. Many named came forward like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay and Dhanush. Finally, the south star SJ Surya announced that the unveiling will be done by Pattas actor Dhanush. The fans are very excited after this announcement as the Raanjhanaa actor will be revealing the first look poster.

The south megastar Dhanush is currently busy with his film D40. The film is yet to get its official title. The film is written and helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. Major portions of his film are shot in the United Kingdom. The film will see the Asuran star Dhanush in the lead. The south flick will also star the stunning actress Aishwarya Lekshmi as the film's female lead. The gorgeous actress Aishwarya Lekshmi also shared a selfie on her Instagram account with the Pattas star. The film is produced by Y Not Studios.

Many guessed the names of SrBachchan Saab, rajinikanth Saab, actorvijay sir, dhanushkraja sir..... yes It’s none other than big B Saab’s Co-star , thalaivar’s son in law , thalapathy’s Thirai turai thambi , international actor our ASURAN dhanushkraja ..happyyyyyy ? pic.twitter.com/800qeIFfXx — S J Suryah (iam_SJSuryah) December 30, 2019

As per the latest news reports, the lead star of D40 has wrapped up the film's shoot. The makers of this film will announce the title of the film in 2020. The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting for an official announcement. Dhanush has got tremendous success with Asuran which was helmed by ace director Vetri Maaran. There are a lot of expectations from the south superstar to give a blockbuster.

