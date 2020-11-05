Dhanush unveils the first look poster of Boby Simha’s next film titled Vasantha Mullai

While Dhanush unveiled the film's Tamil version of the first look poster, Rana Daggubati, and Rakshit Shetty unveiled the Telugu and Kannada versions of the first look posters.

Taking to his Twitter space, Kollywood’s popular star Dhanush shared the first look poster of Boby Simha’s upcoming film titled Vasantha Mullai. The first look poster shows Boby Simha getting drenched and standing in the rain while holding a crossbow in his hand. He can be seen staring intensely at something and standing at what looks like a forest.

According to Cinema Express, the film’s director Ramanan said that the film will be a thriller. "We wanted the title and the first look to contrast. The film’s story mostly happens over one night and it's all about how the leads get through a situation that they are caught in. We have infused a lot of music in the film, which will give it a different feel. The film has been shot in Vagamon and Chennai. We are in the last leg of shoot and will be wrapping up in another 10 days," the director was quoted as saying.

Sharing the poster, Dhanush wrote on his Twitter space, “Happy to share #Simha's Next has been titled as #VasanthaMullai All the very best to the entire team”. Rana Daggubati and Rakshit Shetty shared the first look poster of the film's Telugu and Kannada versions respectively. Produced by SRT Entertainment and Mudhra's Film Factory jointly, Rajesh Murugesan has been roped in to compose music for the film. The music director is known for his compositions for films such as Neram and Premam.

