Dhanush unveils Pongal special looks from Idly Kadai ft romantic moment with Nithya Menen; fans react as Thiruchithrambalam duo reunites

Dhanush is getting ready for the launch of his fourth directorial film, Idly Kadai, and has unveiled fresh posters to celebrate Pongal 2025. He shared a pair of posters on his social media, one of which showcases the chemistry between him and Nithya Menen, igniting excitement among fans.

Seeing both actors together on screen once again after Thiruchitrambalam, fans were quick to express their love through comments on the post. Many fans referred to them as “Thiru and Shobana.” In the post, Dhanush also extended his Pongal wishes to everyone this year.

See the official post by Dhanush here:

Check out what fans have to say:

The movie Idly Kadai marks Dhanush’s fourth directorial venture after films like Pa Paandi, Rayaan, and NEEK. The film, which also features Dhanush in the lead role, is said to be a feel-good drama and is slated for release on April 10, 2025.

The official first looks from the movie were released a few weeks ago, showcasing Dhanush in two different avatars. Besides the Captain Miller actor and Nithya Menen, the film also stars Shalini Pandey, Arun Vijay, Prakash Raj, Raj Kiran, and many others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Nithya Menen is gearing up for the release of her film Kadhalikka Neramillai, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. The romantic comedy, which features Ravi Mohan as the co-lead, is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2025. In addition to the leads, the movie also stars Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, John Kokken, Lal, and others in supporting roles, with AR Rahman composing the music and score.

On another front, Dhanush is set to appear in the lead role in the movie Kubera, co-starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has upcoming films with directors Rajkumar Periasamy and Vetrimaaran in the pipeline.

