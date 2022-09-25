Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi donate 1 Lakh each to ailing comedian Bonda Mani for his medical treatment

Kollywood's well-known comedian Bonda Mani is undergoing treatment at Omandur Government Hospital in Chennai at the moment. He is battling for his life after the failure of both his kidneys. According to reports, the actor is struggling with his medical expenses due to his weak financial condition. Coming to his support, Dhanush has lent financial help of Rs 1 Lakh to him for his medical bills. The comedian also thanked the Atrangi Re star for his help.

Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi had donated Rs 1 Lakh for Bonda Mani's medical treatment. In addition to this, actor Vadivelu also assured financial help for his bills. For the unversed, comedian Benjamin posted a tearful video on social media, seeking help for the fellow artist.