Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi donate 1 Lakh each to ailing comedian Bonda Mani for his medical treatment
Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi have offered the help of 1 Lakh each to Bonda Mani for his medical treatment.
Kollywood's well-known comedian Bonda Mani is undergoing treatment at Omandur Government Hospital in Chennai at the moment. He is battling for his life after the failure of both his kidneys. According to reports, the actor is struggling with his medical expenses due to his weak financial condition. Coming to his support, Dhanush has lent financial help of Rs 1 Lakh to him for his medical bills. The comedian also thanked the Atrangi Re star for his help.
Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi had donated Rs 1 Lakh for Bonda Mani's medical treatment. In addition to this, actor Vadivelu also assured financial help for his bills. For the unversed, comedian Benjamin posted a tearful video on social media, seeking help for the fellow artist.
In the meantime, Dhanush recently commenced work on Arun Matheswaran's directorial, Captain Miller, after the project's mahurat pooja a couple of days ago. Sundeep Kishan, who is also a part of the cast, took to his Instagram handle and posted a few glimpses of the grand ceremony with the caption, "CaptainMiller Begins...Along side the Incredible @dhanushkraja anna...A Universe from the beautiful brain of @thatswatitis & @sathyajyothifilms." With the backdrops of the 1930s-40s, the movie will include some dark humor elements as well. Financed by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, T.G. Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films production house has presented the drama. Priyanka Mohan has been roped in as the leading lady of the movie opposite Dhanush.
Furthermore, Dhanush will also lead Selvaraghavan's upcoming suspense drama Naane Varuven. The venture deals with the Déjà Vu effect between two look-alikes. He further has Venky Atluri's bilingual drama Vaathi in the making, in which he will be seen as a teacher.
