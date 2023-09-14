Dhanush, Vishal, Silambarasan TR and Atharvaa issued red card by Tamil Producers Association? Reports

The Tamil Producers Association has reportedly issued red cards to four actors: Dhanush, Vishal, Silambarasan TR, and Atharvaa. As per reports, all these actors were issued red cards by the producers association due to incidents that took place on their film sets or due to their not-so-good equations with certain producers.

If we go into details, Dhanush is reported to have been given a red card after the actor did not honor his commitment with Sri Thenandal Films. As per reports, Dhanush was touted to direct his second directorial venture after the comedy-drama Pa Paandi with Sri Thenandal Films, and the film was even officially announced. But as we know already, Dhanush and the production house never really ended up making the film. This is touted to be the reason for Dhanush getting a red card from the Tamil Producers Council.

As of Silambarasan TR, he has reportedly been issued a red card because of his non-cooperation while shooting Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, which also featured Shriya Saran and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film was directed by the same director who is helming the Vishal and SJ Suryah starrer Mark Antony. S Michael Rayappan had bankrolled the project, and the producer along with the director had made it clear that Silambarasan was not on his best behavior while shooting the film. The film’s team had also publicly stated that even though Silambarasan had signed on for a seventy-six-day schedule, he only worked for a mere thirty-eight days.

Vishal has been rumored to have misappropriated the producer association’s money. The actor has been alleged to have mismanaged the funds of the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) while he was the president of the association. As far as Atharvaa is concerned, the actor has been issued a red card after he failed to keep the word that he gave to producer Mathiyazhagan of Etcetera Entertainment. The actor had done a film for Mathiyazhagan called Semma Botha Aagathey. The film did not do well at the box office, and Atharvaa had promised that he would do one more film under Etcetera Entertainment, but he did not keep his word.

For the uninitiated, if an actor has been issued a red card, they cannot work with any producer in Tamil cinema until further notice.

